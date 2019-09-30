Man taken to the hospital after being shot in Davenport

A man was taken to the hospital in Davenport after being shot early Monday morning. Police say this happened in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.

Officers with the Davenport Police Department were called to the area just after 3:30 a.m. in reference to someone being shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was shot in the leg.

The man, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Several fired cartridge cases were found at the scene, according to police and one vehicle was damaged.

Detectives are following up on the incident and are not releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.