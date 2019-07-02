Man throws birthday party for 3-month-old pothole

Kansas City crews have filled thousands of potholes since they started cropping up in January.

Frank Sereno said he’s reported the pothole to the city multiple times. So, he found another way to highlight the problem. (Source: KCTV/CNN VAN)

But many residents say it's still a big issue.

One man found an unusual way to highlight the problem.

After three months of looking at a pothole, Frank Sereno decided to take action.

"You can see the asphalt seam is completely degraded," Sereno said. "This is just a symptom of our deteriorating road conditions that we have in Kansas City, Missouri."

Sereno said he's called this pothole in several times, enough that he decided it was time to try something new.

"I’m going to have a celebration for 'Pothole,'" Sereno said. "I got some cake, lit a candle and had a little birthday party for ‘Pothole.’ He seemed thrilled with the whole idea."

Sereno posted it on Facebook, much to the amusement of his neighbors.

"I didn’t sing to him (the pothole)," Sereno said. "I thought about it. It was a little bit warm so I just got some cake."

A few blocks away, city workers filled some of the cracks that formed over the winter.

"I am extremely excited to see it filled," said Taylor Kruh, a resident of the neighborhood. "It's been a fight."

Another resident issued a similar sentiment.

"I'm glad to see them because there's three just on this one block that are terrible," said Kay Gallardo.

People who live on streets that look like this hope their block is next. Some potholes are now several inches deep.

"Our crews are out on all the maintenance districts patching through the 311 backlog," said Maggie Green, a public works spokesperson.

Green said rain has interfered with road repairs this spring but the crews are making a push during this stretch of sunshine.

"There's a lot of potholes still on the list we're working through," Green said.

The city said it could get to Sereno’s street as soon as Tuesday.

"I think this has to be more of a priority for the city," he said.

