Man treated with serious head injury after golf cart incident in Dubuque County

A Dubuque man is being treated for a serious head injury after a golf cart incident on Saturday.

Officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office say they responded to the 500 block of 1st Avenue NE for an accident on Saturday just before 11 p.m. They were called along with the Epworth Police and Epworth Ambulance.

Officials say a 42-year-old man, identified as Bradley Wolfe, of Dubuque, was found on the shoulder of the road.

An investigation showed that Wolfe was riding on the rear-facing seat on the back of the golf cart when he fell off. When he fell, officials say Wolfe hit his head on the pavement.

He was taken to the Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and was then flown to Iowa City with a serious head injury.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Epworth Police Department.