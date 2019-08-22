Man tried to rob woman in Chicago; he didn’t know she was a boxer

The ring inside Unanimous Boxing Gym is where Claire Quinn regularly throws punches.

The 152-pound boxer has only lost one fight. Lying on the street at the hands of a stranger with a teenage accomplice watching wasn't going to be the second. (Source: WLS/CNN)

And they're powerful.

“I would spar her and she would stop me in my tracks with her right hand,” Quinn’s trainer Lalo Beas said.

Sunday morning, a would-be thief found out exactly what it feels like to be on the other side of Quinn's right hook.

Around 10:30 a.m., the 26-year-old was walking south on Damen near North Avenue looking nothing like a boxer.

She said a young man who'd asked for directions grabbed her shoulder, pushed her to the ground, demanded her phone and punched her in the head.

"I could have just given him my phone, but you laid your hands on me. I'm not going to take that," Quinn said.

Beas said Quinn started hitting him wherever she could, and the nearest spot was his groin area.

“And she said she was just relentless with as many punches as she could possibly throw," Beas explained.

“I guess the guy was standing over her,” Beas demonstrated. “She was just punching, right in the groin area.”

"He wasn't expecting me to do that and certainly not with that kind of force," Quinn added.

Quinn’s skills outlasted a thief who ran off empty-handed in agony. She’s recovering from a minor concussion she suffered in the attack.

That’s likely nothing compared to the injuries her attacker is nursing.

