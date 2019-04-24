Man turns himself in after hit-and-run kills 5-year-old boy in Tulsa

Tulsa police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy on a scooter near the Gathering Place.

Police say Renier Davison turned himself in Wednesday morning and has now been booked into jail.

The deadly crash happened Tuesday night near The Gathering Place.

Police say the young boy, identified as Cadence Reyes-Ortiz, was riding a rented scooter with his mom.

The scooter was going the wrong way on Riverside Drive when they were hit by a vehicle. That car then left the scene.

The young boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police later found the vehicle involved in the crash at an apartment complex, by following pieces of the car on the road.

Police were unable to find Davison last night but say he did turn himself into the detectives this morning where he was interviewed.

He was then arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.