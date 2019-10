Do you recognize this man? If so police in Dixon, Illinois need your help.

Police say this man is suspected of a retail theft that happened Thursday at Snyder's on North Galena Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488.) Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.