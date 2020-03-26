Man wanted by Crime Stoppers for probation violation

Have you seen this man? If so, police would like to hear from you.

Joshua Ross, 39, is wanted in Rock Island on three warrants for probation violation on original charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, robbery, fleeing/eluding police, resisting arrest, and violation of an order of protection.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Ross is 5-foot-8-inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

