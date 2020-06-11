Man wanted by Moline Police Dept.; considered armed and dangerous

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police say 24-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez is wanted by the Moline Police Department. He is wanted on possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver charges.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 5'10 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

