Man wanted by police for aggravated DUI, other warrants

Have you seen this man? If so, police would like to hear from you.

Scott Quiroz, 51, is wanted in Rock Island County on two counts of aggravated DUI. He also has warrants out of Oakbrook, Illinois, Naperville, Illinois, and Henry County (Illinois).

Quiroz is 6-feet-1-inches tall, 225 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.