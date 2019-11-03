Man wanted for Des Moines murder arrested in Davenport

A man wanted for 1st-degree murder and robbery out of Des Moines was arrested in Davenport early Sunday morning.

Davenport man, Calvonto Stallings, 20, was arrested early Sunday morning in Davenport on robbery charges, also on a 1st-degree murder charge out of Des Moines.

Calvonto Stallings, 20, of Davenport picked up another robbery charge in Davenport after he was arrested Sunday morning.

In a press release, Davenport police say just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Brady St. for a person being robbed at gunpoint. Officer say about thirty minutes later, Stallings was located and taken into custody.

According to Davenport police, Stallings was also arrested for the warrants out of Des Moines.

Des Moines police posted the following on their Facebook page today.