Man wanted for aggravated unlawful use of weapon out of Rock Island County

Have you seen 20-year-old Steven Tate? If so you're asked to contact police.

Police say Tate is wanted out of Rock Island County for probation violation. His original charges were aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. (KWQC)

He is described as being 6'3" and approximately 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

