Man wanted for failure to appear on possession charges in Rock Island County

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Enrique Strohbehn.

He is wanted out of Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Officials describe him as being 5'5", 160 pounds and he has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.