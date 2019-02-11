Man wanted in Galesburg for Violation of Felony Probation

Galesburg police are asking for the community's help in locating a wanted suspect. Police say they are looking for 29-year-old William J Kirchner.

Police say Kirchner is wanted for Violation of Felony Probation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.