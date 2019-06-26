Man wanted in connection with burglary in Cedar Falls

Officials in Cedar Falls are asking for the public's help in locating a man who is wanted in connection with a recent burglary.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers officials posted to Facebook Wednesday saying the Cedar Falls Police Department is investigating a recent burglary. The burglary happened at Prime Mart, located at 2323 Main Street.

The Cedar Falls Police Department believes the man pictured above has information that would be useful in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).