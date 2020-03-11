Man wanted in connection with burglary in Whiteside County

Do you recognize this man?

Officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a wanted suspect.

Officials say he is wanted in connection with a burglary that happened on February 26 and into the early morning hours of February 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations division at 815-772-4044, or if you wish to remain anonymous and become eligible for a $1,000 reward, please call Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.