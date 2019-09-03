Police: Man wanted in connection with stolen credit card purchases in Dubuque

Do you recognize this suspect? If so, police in Dubuque are asking for your help.

Police in Dubuque are asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with purchases made with a stolen credit card.

Officials say they're hoping to identify the man seen above who they say used a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Best Buy on Wacker Drive in Dubuque. Police say happened on August 5 shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The suspect is possibly associated with a dark-colored four-door car according to police.

If you have information you're asked to submit it at this link.