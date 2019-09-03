Police: Man wanted in connection with stolen credit card purchases in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Do you recognize this suspect? If so, police in Dubuque are asking for your help.

Police in Dubuque are asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with purchases made with a stolen credit card.

Officials say they're hoping to identify the man seen above who they say used a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Best Buy on Wacker Drive in Dubuque. Police say happened on August 5 shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The suspect is possibly associated with a dark-colored four-door car according to police.

If you have information you're asked to submit it at this link.

 