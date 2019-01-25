Man wanted in connection with stolen drill at Menards

A man is wanted in connection with a drill that was stolen from the Menards in Moline according to police.

On December 10, police say a man entered the Menards in Moline and took a Metabo Impact Drill, hid it under his coat and then left the store. Police say the drill is valued at $379.

He left in a gray Ford Taurus, according to police, and the vehicle had a missing hubcap on the driver side.

The picture quality is poor but the suspect’s hair is distinct, according to officials.

If you know who he is, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

