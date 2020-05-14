Man wanted in connection with stolen vehicle out of Rock Island; considered armed & dangerous

The Rock Island Police Department is looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say 27-year-old Brenton Ohaver is wanted by the department for possession of a stolen vehicle. Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 5'9 and 145 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.