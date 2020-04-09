Man wanted on aggravated battery charges wanted; considered armed and dangerous

Have you seen 31-year-old Michael Roberson? If so, police would like to hear from you.

Police say Roberson is wanted by the Moline Police Department on charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Roberson, according to officials, is considered armed and dangerous.

Roberson is described as being 6'0 and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.