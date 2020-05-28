Man wanted on armed robbery and theft charges; considered armed & dangerous

Police need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for 20-year-old Keynon D. Pulliam. Police say he is wanted out of Rock Island on armed robbery, robbery and theft charges.

He is described as being 5'11 and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

