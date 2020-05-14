Man wanted on criminal damage, burglary charges out of Moline

A man is wanted out of Moline and officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help locating him.

Police say 18-year-old Andrew Tramell is wanted by the police department for burglary and criminal damage to property.

He is described as being 6'1 and weighing 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.