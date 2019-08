Have you seen this man? If so you're asked to contact law enforcement. This man, 21-year-old Jody Terrell Fenton Jr., is currently wanted by law enforcement on multiple felony warrants according to officials.

Fenton Jr., is wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Carrying Weapons.

If you know the whereabouts of this man you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835. If your tip leads to an arrest you will receive a cash reward.