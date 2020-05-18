Man wanted on home invasion and armed robbery wanted out of Warren County

Police need help from the public in locating a wanted suspect out of Warren County.

Officials with the Warren County Crime Stoppers are looking for 18-year-old Mulleek Odomes. Police say Odomes is wanted for home invasion and for armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monmouth Police Department at 734-8383, the Warren County Sheriff's Office 734-8506, or the Warren County Crime Stoppers at 734-9363.

Crime Stoppers does provide a reward for any information leading to an arrest.