Man wanted on meth charges out of Moline; considered armed and dangerous

A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted by the Moline Police Department according to law enforcement officials.

Police say they're searching for 34-year-old Manuel Garcia. Police say Garcia is wanted for possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He is described as being 6'1 and 370 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

