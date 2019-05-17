Man wanted on meth delivery charges in Rock Island

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the community's help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials say 44-year-old Dominic Woods is wanted on Meth Delivery and Possession of Meth charges out of Rock Island.

He is described as a white man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5'10" and approximately 190 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a web tip. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.