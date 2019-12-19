Man wanted on multiple charges out of Bettendorf, Galesburg

A man is wanted out of Bettendorf, Iowa on failure to appear and criminal mischief charges.

Police say 49-year-old Mitchell Mlekush is wanted for 2nd-degree criminal mischief and failure to appear charges out of Bettendorf. He also is wanted by the Galesburg Police Department for failure to appear / forgery.

He is described as being 177 pounds and 5'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.