Man wanted on multiple charges out of Davenport; considered armed & dangerous

Police need your help in locating wanted suspect, 30-year-old Dennis Bailey Jr. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Bailey Jr. is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for domestic abuse, burglary and assault with a weapon. He is also wanted by US Marshals Office for probation violation. (KWQC)

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 5'6" and weighing 212 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.