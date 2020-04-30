Man wanted on probation, meth and theft charges out of the Quad Cities

Police need your help in locating 23-year-old Mikolos Anglesey Kyger.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say that Kyger is wanted on multiple charges out of Rock Island County. The sheriff's office is looking for him on charges of probation violation, possession of meth with intent to deliver (a Rock Island County warrant) and failure to appear / 2nd-degree theft charges (a Davenport warrant).

He is described as being 5'9 and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.