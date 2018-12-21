Man wanted on probation violation including forgery and theft in the Quad Cities

A man is wanted for violating probation according to the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Police say 41-year-old Jason Bruce Carney is wanted for Probation Violation in Rock Island and Scot counties on original charges of Forgery and Theft.

Carney is described as a white man with blue eyes and black hair. He is 6'0" and 160 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.