Man wanted on forgery and battery charges; considered armed and dangerous

A man is wanted out of Coal Valley on three counts of forgery.

A man is wanted out of Coal Valley on three counts of forgery. Police say 57-year-old Harold Michael Dooley is wanted and they're asking anyone with information to contact police. (KWQC)

Police say 57-year-old Harold Michael Dooley is wanted and they're asking anyone with information to contact police.

Dooley is also wanted out of Moline for domestic battery and wanted out of Rock Island for theft.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a 6'0 man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs about 225 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.