Officials with the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police say 54-year-old Gary Alan Conor is wanted on felony warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon.

If you have information on Conor's whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835 or click "Leave a Tip" at the top of their website.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you will receive a cash reward.