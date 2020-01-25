Man wanted out of Knox County on numerous felony warrants arrested

A man wanted out of Knox County on numerous felony warrants has been arrested.

The Galesburg Police Department was doing check wellbeing at the home of Heidi Nickas on 835 South Chambers Friday.

Police say Christopher Nickas, 39, was arguing with Heidi in the home. She refused to let police in without a proper warrant.

A perimeter was set up and a search warrant allowed police to enter the house with the assistance of canine officer Zeus.

Numerous warnings were given to Christopher to make himself known and surrender. Canine Zeus found him hidden behind a dresser.

Christopher had minor injuries to his stomach from being bitten by Zeus.

He was taken to the hospital and released. Police say he is facing multiple charges and has a history of being associated with stolen firearms on several occasions.

Christopher is being charged with Felony aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to state-supported property, driving while suspended-bond $25,000.00. Four counts of violation of felony probation-bond $50,000.00 and unlawful disposal of a title-bond $1,500.00. He was also charged with resisting a peace officer.

