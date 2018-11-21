Police say man's wanted out of Moline for scamming elderly woman out of $1,000

A man is wanted out of Moline, Illinois for Aggravated Home Repair Fraud and Theft.

Police say 46-year-old Joseph Paul Menold is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred in June 2018. According to police, Menold knocked on an elderly victim's door in Moline and offered to pave her driveway. He told the victim he required a down payment and proceeded to escort her to the bank where she withdrew $1,000 and turned it over to him.

Police say he never returned for the work.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest charging him with Aggravated Home Repair Fraud and Theft. He is also wanted out of Whiteside County for a similar crime.

Menold is described as white man with green eyes and brown hair. He is 6'0" and approximately 150-pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.