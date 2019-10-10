Man wanted out of Rock Island County considered armed and dangerous

A man who is considered armed and dangerous is wanted out of Rock Island County and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is requesting your help to see if you've seen him.

Officials say 30-year-old Thomas Miller, is wanted for failure to appear for delivery of meth and possession of meth charges.

Police say he is about 5'8 and 135 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.