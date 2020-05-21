Man wanted out of Rock Island County; considered armed and dangerous

According to officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, they are looking for 24-year-old Linder Divos.

Police say Divos is wanted out of Rock Island County on charges of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude an officer.

He is described as being 5'8 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Divos is considered armed and dagerous.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.