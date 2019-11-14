Man wanted out of Rock Island County; police need help in locating him

Have you seen Grant Larson? Law enforcement officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need the community's help in locating him.

Officials say the 50-year-old man is wanted for two counts of failure to appear on original charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and theft.

He is 6' and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.