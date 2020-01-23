Man wanted out of Rock Island on possession of methamphetamine charges

Police are asking for your help in locating 24-year-old Jason Gruner. Officials say he is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.

Gruner is described as being 5'8" and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.