Man wanted out of Scott County; considered armed and dangerous

A man is wanted out of Scott County and officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for your help in locating him.

Police say 25-year-old Tray Miller is wanted on probation violation on original charges of drugs and guns.

According to the police, Miller is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

He is described as being 5'9, weighing 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.