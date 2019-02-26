Man who went viral for buying Girl Scout cookies arrested in drug bust

A man who gained viral fame over the weekend for buying $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies was arrested Tuesday by agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Detric L. McGowan, 46, of Greensville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and fentanyl among other charges.

A federal indictment, which states McGowan is also known as “Fat”, alleges the illegal drugs were transported from Mexico.

McGowan gained national attention last weekend after a Facebook post of him smiling next to two Girl Scouts outside a South Carolina grocery store was shared thousands of times.

McGowan, the post said, had just purchased all the girls’ remaining cookies, worth $540, so they could get inside and away from the cold weather.

The DEA says McGowan's arrest was unrelated to the social media post, and he is one of several suspects in an ongoing investigation dating back several years.