Man whose dog was left in stolen truck to die pays for surgery for dog whose legs were cut off

Three people have been arrested after a dog was found with its back legs sawed off in Slidell. Now, a man who recently lost his dog in a tragic way is stepping up to help the abused dog, Buddy the dachshund.

David Mohr's newly created foundation, the Roleaux Foundation, has donated $1,000 to pay for surgery for a dog whose hind legs were sawed off. (Source: The Roleaux Foundation)

Sheriff: Owner saws off dog’s legs, 3 arrests made

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office say Buddy was shot several months ago, but the owners did not get proper medical care for the dog, and his hind legs suffered partial paralysis and he became unable to walk.

The owners, a 50-year-old Slidell woman and her 17-year-old daughter, reportedly told detectives Buddy’s legs fell off after they bandaged them too tightly. However, after meeting with a veterinarian, detectives learned the dog’s legs were not removed naturally or by a vet.

After David Mohr’s dog, Roleaux, was left in his stolen pickup truck to die, he started the Roleaux Foundation to honor his late friend and to help other abused or neglected animals. And now, that foundation has donated $1,000 for surgery for Buddy, whose legs were cut off.

Click here for more about the Roleaux Foundation.

The organization had a little meet and greet with Buddy at the Lakeshore Veterinary Hospital & Pet Lodge in Mandeville, where Buddy is being treated.

