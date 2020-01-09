Man wins lottery after losing home in Australia bushfire

Winning the lottery is life-changing for anyone fortunate enough to match all the right numbers.

But it must feel especially rewarding to Wednesday’s winner of the Gold Lotto. He wishes to remain anonymous, but 9News reports he lost his home in Australia’s brushfire last year.

A few charred teacups are the only things that remained.

“This is amazing,” the winner said. “My family just lost their home in the bushfires in northern NSW and it wasn’t insured.”

Since the home wasn’t insured, the man had come to terms with not being able to rebuild. But being the only Division One winner makes him the lone recipient of the 1 million Australian dollars, which is equivalent to $685,505 in American currency.

The winning numbers were 9, 42, 24, 13, 22 and 11. The supplementary numbers were 1 and 26.

The winner said he bought the ticket online using his wife’s “special numbers."

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.