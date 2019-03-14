Man with last name Sober charged with DUI

A Pennsylvania man charged with drunk driving could not have a more ironic name.

Daniel A. Sober, 44, of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, is accused of being behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol level of 0.194 percent, which is around two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 0.08.

Police say they noticed a suspicious vehicle while investigating an unrelated call on Saturday, and pulled Sober over in a school parking lot, according to WTAE.

Court documents indicate Sober told officers he had just dropped off his girlfriend so she could check on her son.

The Butler Eagle reports Sober was arraigned on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving.