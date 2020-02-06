Man with sexual exploitation of a minor charges wanted out of Scott County

A man is wanted out of Scott County on multiple charges including failure to register as a sex offender according to police.

Police say 25-year-old Zachary Braasch is wanted on a warrant for escape of a felon on original charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and failure to register as a sex offender.

He has violent tendencies according to officials.

Braasch is described as being 5'5 and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.