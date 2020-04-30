Man with "violent tendencies" is wanted out of Scott County

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for 35-year-old Robert Drew Vaughn. Officials say he is wanted on probation violation and possession of controlled substance.

Crime Stoppers officials say he is considered armed and dangerous and violent tendencies.

He is described as being 5'9 and weighing 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes with brown hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.