Manhunt underway after deadly home invasion in North Carolina

A manhunt is underway in central North Carolina after a deadly home invasion.

Police are searching for Byron Blair Watkins, 25, along the section of Lancaster Highway near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line.

Watkins and another man are accused in the murder of Lucero Sosa Capote, who was shot and killed during an early morning break-in on July 12 according to police.

Investigators say her five children were in the home at the time and two were treated for minor injuries.

According to officials, Watkins might be in a home in Lancaster, South Carolina.

Police announced earlier Thursday that 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant had been arrested in connection with the crime.

Sturdivant's charges included 1st-degree Murder, 1st-degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault on a Female.

Watkins is wanted for 1st-degree Murder, 1st-degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharge of a Firearm in an Occupied Dwelling and Assault on a Child Under 12.