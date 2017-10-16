UPDATE: Shaun Taylor found guilty on charges including Attempted Murder in Henry County

UPDATE 1/11/19: A jury has found Shaun Taylor guilty on both counts of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm according to court records.

Shaun Taylor led Illinois State Police on an hours-long manhunt in Henry County on Oct. 16. Police say it started with a routine traffic stop.

Records showed Taylor ran following the traffic shop and fired at a trooper south of Atkinson in 2017.

Taylor is expected to be sentenced on March 15 at 9:30 a.m.

UPDATE 11/6/2017: A Massachusetts man is expected in an Illinois courtroom Monday facing multiple felony charges.

Taylor abandoned his car and ran and at one point, allegedly returned to open fire on nearby officers. He turned himself in around eight hours later, no one was injured.

He is facing felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

UPDATE 10/16/17: Records show Shaun Taylor has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, both class X felonies. Taylor was arrested after a manhunt in Henry County that ended early Monday morning. He is being held on a $2 million dollar bond.

Police say around 9:30 Sunday night, a traffic stop was issued when Taylor fled the scene with his vehicle. Taylor exited at the Atkinson exit and headed south on what is known as the Atkinson/Galva blacktop. He then fled the scene on foot, and when the trooper's arrived to investigate the abandoned vehicle, Taylor allegedly opened fire, striking a trooper's vehicle.

No one was injured during the gunfire, and no trooper's returned fire.

Taylor was found by a command center, which Trooper Wilson said was south of Atkinson. Taylor walked out of hiding, turning himself in.

Even though Taylor is in custody, Trooper Wilson said there will be a heavy police presence throughout the area due to open investigations.

Charges are pending following an investigation.

Illinois State Police will hold a press conference at Vandemore Funeral Home at 5:45 a.m.

Update: According to Illinois State Police the main search area is south of Interstate 80 near Atkinson.

The Galva-Atkinson blacktop is blocked off due to the search.

We were also told that the picture released to the media was an older picture of Taylor and that he now has longer curly brown hair.

Taylor is 6'2, with green eyes wearing jeans and a black t-shirt.

Multiple agencies are responding including Illinois State Police Planes with infrared technology, and the Illinois State Police Swat Team.

Police are advising all residents in the area lock all doors and vehicles. Do not pick up any pedestrians and call 911 for anything out of the ordinary.