Man's scooter breaks down on the road; draws larger police presence to help

"From the looks of disdain by motorists passing this morning’s scene, it seems an explanation needs to be posted," officials with the Illinois State Police District 7 East Moline posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

If you saw this, don't worry - they were helping an elderly man who was stuck after his scooter died.

"An elderly local named Fred was on his daily trek from Casey’s in Carbon Cliff to his residence," officials said on Facebook. "Along the way his faithful scooter died. Our Trooper stopped to help Fred out, got him safely secured in the squad car and overconfidently offered to put the scooter in the back of his squad."

Officials say the scooter was bigger than they had expected and had to call for backup to safely get the scooter back to its rightful place.

Officials stress that the size of the scooter is why there was a larger than usual presence; the Silvis Police Department, Rock Island Sheriff's Deputy and two State troopers arrived to help.

"It may have looked like we were arresting this rabble-rouser," officials said. "But nothing could be further from the truth."

Great job to the law enforcement who helped out Fred, and we hop Fred and his scooter are safe and sound in the air conditioning!

