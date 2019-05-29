Many across Quad Cities wake up to flooded basements

Homeowners across the Quad Cities woke up to flooded basements after days of heavy rain.

“This morning I woke up to go feed my dog and my cat and it was just like I stepped right into a puddle,” said Madison Fiorato, a renter whose basement was flooded.

It’s a site many people woke up to on Wednesday. Standing water in their basements.

The cleanup process taking longer than expected, for some it's not as bad.

“It got behind my washer and around some electrical cords. Got a bunch of clothes wet,” said Fiorato.

Madison Fiorato just started renting a home. She says luckily, her landlord was able to come and do the cleanup.

“Nothing bad was damaged and it wasn't as bad as a lot of different flooding situations. I’m pretty lucky, but it's a lot to clean up,” said Fiorato.

However, it was a different story for many local homeowners as clean up businesses saw a peak in calls today. There isn't one way the water is entering the house.

“There's really no fixing because it seems to be coming from the foundation and it's just from this crazy amount of water that the ground can't soak up,” said Fiorato.

Since there's no way to stop the rain, Fiorato says all one can do is prepare and be ready.

“I feel like I’ve lived many places or have been around many people who have had flooded basements. I feel like it's a pretty normal thing, unfortunately,” said Fiorato.

The water inside Fiorato’s house has since gone down. She now has towels and a humidifier. She hopes by Thursday things will go back to normal. Businesses that do this cleanup work say they are booked up helping dozens of customers with flood emergencies in their homes.