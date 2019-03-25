Maps of flooding throughout Iowa and Illinois

Due to rainfall and flooding throughout the Quad Cities area, flooding has put a stop to travel on some roads and highways throughout the state of Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation's website, a handful of roads in the state are closed due to flooding.

In the state of Iowa, the following are closed as of Monday, March 25.

- Business US 61 (US 61B) northbound is closed between IA 22 and US 67 (Davenport) due to flooding.

- US 67, in both directions, is closed for flooding as well. This is between Business US 61 and 8th Street in Davenport.

- US 61, between the Missouri state line and US 136 (Keokuk), the road is closed due to flooding.

- IA 4, between County Road B53 and US 18 (1 mile south of the Emmetsburg area), is closed due to flooding.

- Big Sioux River Road is closed in both directions at IA 12 in Akron due to flooding.

- Between County Road K64 (Hornick) and IA 31 (Smithland), IA 141 is closed in both directions due to flooding.

- I-680 is closed in both directions between I-680 Nebraska; Mormon Bridge (1 mile west of the Crescent area) and Exit 61: I-29; Old Mormon Bridge Road (near Crescent).

- I-29 in both directions is closed between Exit 55: North 25th Street (Council Bluffs) and Exit 71: I-680 (1 mile south of the Missouri Valley area). The road is closed due to flooding.

- US 34 westbound is closed between I-29 (near Pacific Junction) and Nebraska State Line (2 miles west of the Pacific Junction area) due to flooding.

- County Road L35 is closed in both directions at the Nebraska state line due to flooding.

- I-29 northbound & southbound is closed between the Missouri state line (near Hamburg) and Exit 35: US 34; US 275 (near Pacific Junction). The road is closed due to flooding.

- IA 2 in both directions is closed due to flooding. This is between the Missouri River Bridge and US 275; County Road J46 (Sidney).

- IA 333 in both directions is closed between I-29; County Road J64 and US 275 (Hamburg) due to flooding.

- US 275 in both directions is closed due to flooding. This is between the Missouri state line and IA 333 (near Hamburg).

You can view the maps below or at this link.