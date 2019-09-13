Maquoketa Community School District announces confirmed case of mumps

A case of the mumps has been confirmed in the Maquoketa Community School District.

School officials in a release said they believe this is an isolated case at this time and that it is at the PK-2 building.

"Children in our school district who have not had the MMR vaccinations are at greatest risk, along with students with compromised immune systems," the release read. "These students should follow up with their health care provider. Mumps is a viral infection and is spread through mucus or droplets of an infected person. Some of the most common symptoms include; a fever, headache, and swollen salivary glands under the jaw."

School officials say that if you believe your child has these symptoms, they ask that you see your healthcare provider.

"Please report any confirmed cases to school nurse at Cardinal," the release continues.

You can read a fact sheet from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health below.

App users: You can find that document at this link.